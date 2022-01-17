TPR exceeds 57% as U.T. records 907 fresh cases

Three more deaths take toll to 1,890

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 907 fresh cases from 1,579 tests at a test positivity rate (TPR) of 57.44% on Monday.

Puducherry recorded two deaths and Karaikal one, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,890. Of these, Puducherry accounted for 1,474, Karaikal 253, Yanam 109 and Mahe 54.

Puducherry logged 801 of the fresh infections, followed by Karaikal, which reported 77, Mahe 21 and Yanam eight.

The case fatality rate was 1.36% and the recovery rate was 92.46%. With 147 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases in the Union territory stood at 8,359. Of these, 130 were in hospital and 8,229 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,38,617 cases and 1,28,168 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 20.97 lakh tests conducted to date, over 17.77 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 607 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 14,97,771 doses to date.