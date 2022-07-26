TPR drops to 5% as Union Territory of Puducherry logs 99 COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded 99 fresh COVID-19 cases and 254 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry reported 70 new cases, which were detected from 1,841 tests, followed by Karaikal (22) and Yanam (7). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5.38%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.21%.

The overall tallies are 1,965 deaths, 1,076 active cases (17 patients in hospital and 1,059 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,70,278 cases and 1,67,237 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.39 lakh tests done by the Health Department so far, over 19.79 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,889 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 17,97,380 vaccine doses so far.