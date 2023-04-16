TPR at 10% as Union Territory of Puducherry adds 88 COVID-19 cases to its tally

April 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry accounted for 62 new cases, which were detected from 840 tests, followed by Karaikal (23) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 10.48%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.58%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 532 active cases, 23 patients were in hospital and 509 in home quarantine.

The Health Department has done 24,99,602 tests so far, of which 21,30,130 returned negative.

The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,76,900 COVID-19 cases, 1,74,390 recoveries and 1,978 deaths so far.

ADVERTISEMENT