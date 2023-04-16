ADVERTISEMENT

TPR at 10% as Union Territory of Puducherry adds 88 COVID-19 cases to its tally

April 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 532 active cases, 23 patients were in hospital and 509 in home quarantine. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Union Territory recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry accounted for 62 new cases, which were detected from 840 tests, followed by Karaikal (23) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 10.48%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.58%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 532 active cases, 23 patients were in hospital and 509 in home quarantine.

The Health Department has done 24,99,602 tests so far, of which 21,30,130 returned negative.

The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,76,900 COVID-19 cases, 1,74,390 recoveries and 1,978 deaths so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US