Toxic gas leak in Puducherry | Collector directs PWD to install air vents, clear blocks in sewage networks

The directions came after a meeting the Collector held with representatives of residents associations; toxic gas had leaked into the toilets of a neighbourhood on June 11, leading to three deaths

Published - June 14, 2024 12:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Health officials checking on residents of Pudhu Nagar at a camp in Puducherry on Friday, June 14, 2024

Health officials checking on residents of Pudhu Nagar at a camp in Puducherry on Friday, June 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Puducherry District Collector A. Kulothungan has directed the Public Works Department to take up proper maintenance of drainage networks in the areas of Chellam Babu Nagar, Pavanar Nagar and adjoining areas in Reddiyarpalayam.

Mr. Kulothungan gave these directions to PWD officials at a meeting he had with representatives of residents’ associations on Thursday, June 13, 2024, to address their grievances following the toxic gas leak from toilets at Pudhu Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam that led to the death of three persons.

The Collector has directed the PWD to complete the work of install air vents in the drainage network in Pudhu Nagar within three days. Officials were also directed to clear blocks in drainage pipes and install sensors in the Sewage Treatment Plant at Kankan lake to warn people in case of any gas leakage in the STP, an official release said.

Govt starts work to rectify deficiencies in construction of toilets at Pudhu Nagar

Public representatives who attended the meeting blamed the PWD officials for the gas tragedy. They accused the PWD of negligence in properly maintaining the pumping of sewage into the STP at Kanakan lake and the lack of air vents in drainage networks.

Members of the public also complained about the failure of PWD to inform residents about the proper method involved in connecting household drainage systems to the underground drainage network system, the release said.

After tragedy strikes at Pudhu Nagar, a host of grievances come to the fore

The meeting was attended by Independent legislator Sivasankaran, senior officials and representatives of Pudhu Nagar, Chellam Babu Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar and Pavanar Nagar residents’ associations, the release said.

Holiday for schools

Two government schools in Pudhu Nagar will remain closed till June 17. Another school at nearby Kamban Nagar will also remain closed on Friday, June 14, as some residents from Pudhu Nagar were moved there. Health Department officials continued their house-to-house visits at Pudhu Nagar and nearby localities to screen people on Friday.

