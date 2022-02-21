Tourist drowns in sea

A 26-year-old tourist from Bengaluru drowned in the sea opposite the Chief Secretariat in Puducherry.

According to the Grand Bazaar police, Vinayak along with eight of his friends reached Puducherry on Saturday. He went for a swim in the beach and was pulled in by a huge wave. Though the police and the fire and rescue services personnel dragged him out of the water, the youth could not be saved. He was rushed to the General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.