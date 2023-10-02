HamberMenu
Tourist arrival should not cause trouble to residents: AIADMK

Heavy influx of tourists is creating problems to local residents due to lack of adequate infrastructure, says Puducherry AIADMK deputy secretary

October 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry deputy secretary of AIADMK Vayyapuri Manikandan has urged the territorial administration to improve infrastructure to cater to the requirements of tourists.

In a statement on Monday, he said the heavy influx of tourists was creating problems to local residents due to lack of adequate infrastructure. Weekends turn out to be difficult times for the residents on account of the rise in flow of tourist vehicles into the town. Traffic congestion has become a norm during weekends, he said.

“Local people are apprehensive to come out during weekends. Commuting in the town has become an arduous task. The government should improve road infrastructure and provide more public toilets to tourists. It is the duty of the government to provide better amenities to the tourists. The growth in tourism should not cause any trouble to the residents,” he added.

