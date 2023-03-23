ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar tomorrow on cultural and heritage aspects of India that make it a unique tourist destination

March 23, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) is hosting a national seminar on Saturday on the theme ‘Experiencing the Spirit of India through Cultural and Heritage Tourism’.

According to a press note from SAS, the seminar which is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Southern Regional Office, aims to explore the cultural and heritage aspects of India that make it a unique and attractive destination for tourists.

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation and Pondicherry University are partners for the event. The day-long programme, scheduled from 9.30 a.m. at the Society House on St. Martin Street, will feature talks, poetry recitals, exhibitions, panel discussions, and interactions with numerous stakeholders.

The participants will explore the overall significance of India as a multi-dimensional, cultural and heritage destination for tourists and how they can benefit the most from such immersive and holistic experiences. For more information and registration, interested individuals can contact Sri Aurobindo Society, or visit their website, the press note said.

