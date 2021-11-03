Tourism sector starts showing signs of revival in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

03 November 2021

Tourist arrivals during first 3 weeks of last month were really good, says official

The tourism sector in the Union Territory has begun to show signs of revival after months of lull due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to officials in the Tourism Department and representatives of the hospitality industry, tourist arrivals have picked up since last month.

“Tourist arrivals started in January. But the number dropped after February, and then the revival started in mid-July. Last month, it gathered momentum. In the last five months, around 6 lakh tourists may have visited Puducherry,” an official said.

The first three weeks of last month were really good with the arrival of weekend tourists picking up steam, he said.

Data available with Chunnambar Boat House revealed that 2,176 tourists visited the spot on October 15.

On October 16, the number stood at 3,322 and on October 17, another 2,524 tourists visited the place.

“The numbers are good but we need to sustain the momentum by adding more facilities. Now, the place is active only on weekends and holidays, but for generating more income the government should start more ventures to attract more tourists year long. The entire PTDC is dependent on the income generated from the boat house for its survival,” said a staff.

Pondy Marina, another fast developing tourist destination, also received a sizeable number of people. “Last month, on one weekend, we touched around 8,000 footfall. Half of the visitors could be from local areas, but there was good number of people from neighbouring States,” said Kamaraj, one of the persons operating a venture.

G. Antony Prosper Anandraj, treasurer of Hotels’ Association of Pondicherry , said COVID-19 had caused significant damage to the hospitality industry. Post second wave, tourists arrival had increased considerably, he added.

“Puducherry is always considered a cost effective destination and it has to remain the same way to remain competitive. We should have a constructive policy that encourages tourism stakeholders and provide safe and better experience to tourists,” he said.