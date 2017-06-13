‘Tough to rein in fleecing autodrivers’

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday conceded that the government was not able to fully implement new tariff for autorickshaws.

Replying to a query by AIADMK member A. Anbalagan, the Chief Minister said there are complaints of overcharging by autorickshaw drivers. He said the Transport Department had initiated action against erring drivers but it would be resisted by the unions. He sought the cooperation of legislators and unions in implementing the new tariff .

Raising the issue, Mr. Anbalgan said autorickshaw drivers are charging a minimum of ₹100 even for a short distance.