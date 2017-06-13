Puducherry

‘Tough to rein in fleecing autodrivers’

V. Narayanasamy

V. Narayanasamy  

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday conceded that the government was not able to fully implement new tariff for autorickshaws.

Replying to a query by AIADMK member A. Anbalagan, the Chief Minister said there are complaints of overcharging by autorickshaw drivers. He said the Transport Department had initiated action against erring drivers but it would be resisted by the unions. He sought the cooperation of legislators and unions in implementing the new tariff .

Raising the issue, Mr. Anbalgan said autorickshaw drivers are charging a minimum of ₹100 even for a short distance.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 7:11:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/tough-to-rein-in-fleecing-autodrivers/article19033067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY