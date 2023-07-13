Torch-light march taken out along the Promenade beach on Bastille Day eve

July 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The French Consulate, on Thursday, hosted a torch-light march along the Promenade beach on the eve of this year’s Bastille Day celebrations that falls on Friday.

The procession that began from the Statue de Dupleix concluded in front of the French Consulate.

Volunteers from French institutions, including students from the Department of French, Pondicherry University, participated in the rally bearing torch-lit lanterns denoting the national flags of India and France.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Consulate, the night-march commemorates one of the major events of the French Revolution, the storming of the Bastille prison. The symbolic event pays tributes to the day when the people of France joined together to form a nation, overcoming the social barriers of the time to revolt against the absolute monarchy in power.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and India, the republican march will also be an opportunity to celebrate Franco-Indian friendship, said Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai.

The growing bilateral relationship between the strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific spans a range of sectors, from defence and security to space research, economic and trade relations, education, culture, scientific research and sport.

This year, the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as guest of honour at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron provides an exceptional context to the commemorative events, the Consulate said.

On Friday, wreaths will be laid at 8.30 a.m. at the Pondicherry War Memorial and at 10.30 a.m. at the Karaikal War Memorial. The war memorials will remain open to families for an hour after the official ceremonies for private wreath-laying. At 8.30 p.m., the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display will take place on the seafront in front of the Consulate.

Later, the Consul General will present the Chevalier awards to an academic and two classical musicians for their contributions towards strengthening the connect between France and India.

The Chevalier des Palmes académiques will be awarded to George Rajan, coordinator for French teaching with the Department of Education in Puducherry.

The Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres medals will be presented to Aruna Sairam, Carnatic vocalist, and Shashank Subramanyam, flautist, at the National Day of the French Republic celebrations scheduled in Chennai on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.