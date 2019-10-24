Top honour for local NCC team

The Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Directorate has bagged the overall championship in the All India Nau Sainik Camp competition conducted at Visakhapatnam.

A total of 36 cadets from the Directorate, including nine from the Puducherry Group NCC, took the field in various events.

In all, 700 NCC cadets of 17 NCC Directorates from all over India competed in various events which was held over a span of 10 days.

The Puducherry Group Headquarters had carried out an elaborate selection and training exercise for over two months.

The team bagged the first place in firing, drill, semaphore and health and hygiene while finishing runners up in boat pulling, boat rigging and the best cadet categories.

On their return, a function was held at the NCC group headquarters to felicitate the cadets from Puducherry (Pavadharini, Pavithra, Balajee and Arul Ganesh) and four other cadets from Cuddalore (Ramanathan, James Vasanth, Dhinesh Kumar, Surrender and Swetha).

During the function, Contingent Commandant Lt. Sanakaran, Associate NCC Officer Group Commander, Col. Jayachandran, and Commanding Officer, Capt. PRMV Sagar congratulated the cadets and exhorted them to achieve excellence in the future.