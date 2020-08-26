Toll in U.T. rises to 180

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory rose to 180 with eight more deaths on Wednesday, while 511 new admissions took the overall tally towards the 12,000 mark.
Puducherry recorded five deaths, Yanam two and Karaikal one. The fatalities in Puducherry alone touched 150, followed by Yanam (18) and Karaikal (12). The cumulative case count for Puducherry stood at 10,481. With the addition of 425 new cases in the last 24 hours, there were 1,872 patients in institutional care and 2,065 in home isolation here.
The new cases were detected from testing 1,296 samples, representing a positivity rate of about 40%.
A release from S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said the overall tally was 11,930 cases, including the 4,264 active cases and the 7,486 patients treated and discharged. Among the active cases, 2,150 patients are in home isolation while 213 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.
Health tested so far 67,301 samples and found 53,950 out of them to be negative. Results of examination of remaining samples were awaited, the Director said.
