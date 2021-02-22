Toll in Union Territory goes up to 663

PUDUCHERRY

22 February 2021 01:08 IST

Puducherry records 23 new COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries

Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death, taking the toll to 663 on Sunday.

A 50-year-old woman died at the MGMCRI in the capital. The patient had no co-morbidity.

With this, the toll stood at 541 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (67), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).

The Union Territory also saw 23 new cases and 18 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 1.8%, the case fatality rate 1.67% and the recovery rate 97.84%.

Of the new cases, 11 were in Puducherry, seven in Mahe and three in Karaikal. Yanam did not report any new case.

The active cases stood at 192 — 105 in hospitals and 87 under home isolation.

The Union Territory has to date recorded 39,592 cases, with 38,737 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 6.18 lakh tests conducted so far, about 5.74 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 758 healthcare workers and 31 frontline staff took the first shot of COVID vaccine.

To date, 9,247 personnel, including 8,809 healthcare workers, have taken the vaccine in the Union Territory.

Three test positive

Cuddalore district reported three fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 25,110.

While 24,760 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 30.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total tally of positive cases in the district to 15,247.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,905.