Toll in Union Territory crosses 700-mark

The COVID-19 death toll crossed the 700-mark on Friday with three more fatalities being reported even as 531 new cases were recorded in the Union Territory.

While two deaths occurred in Puducherry, one was in Karaikal.

With this, the region-wise toll stood at 562 in Puducherry, 83 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and 12 in Mahe.

The bulk of the new cases, which were confirmed during 4,714 tests, was in Puducherry (366), followed by Karaikal (95), Yanam (48) and Mahe (22).

With 220 persons recovering, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 3,576 — 678 in hospitals and 2,898 in home isolation. In Puducherry, the bed occupancy was 288 in IGMCRI and 191 in JIPMER.

The test positivity rate was 11.26%, case fatality rate 1.51% and recovery rate 90.78%.

Of an estimated 7.19 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department, about 6.55 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, another 235 healthcare workers, 330 frontline staff and 9,082 members of the public took the first shot of COVID vaccine. So far, 1,30,564 persons have been vaccinated that includes 29,726 healthcare personnel, 17,251 frontline staff and 93,232 members of the public.

One death in Cuddalore

The toll in Cuddalore district rose to 299 on Friday, with one more death reported in Cuddalore, while 102 fresh cases took the overall tally to 27,254.

A 70-year-old man died of the disease at the Cuddalore Government Hospital. The district saw 25,895 recoveries and 713 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 54 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16,229.

Kallakurichi district reported 56 positive cases, taking the overall count to 11,337.