Toll in Puducherry up to 619 with two more deaths

PUDUCHERRY

12 December 2020 01:22 IST

Mahe reported the highest number of new infections logging 23 cases

Puducherry registered two more COVID-19 deaths to take the toll to 619 while 43 new cases were added to the overall tally on Friday.

The patient deaths were reported in Puducherry and Karaikal. The toll in Puducherry stands at 506, Karakal 60, Yanam 45 and Mahe eight.

Mahe reported the highest number of new infections in the last 24 hours logging 23 cases followed by Karaikal (12), Puducherry (seven) and Yanam (one).

With 48 patients getting discharged on recovery, the number of active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 367. There are 204 patients in hospital and 163 in home isolation. The cumulative total of patients stood at 37,406 cases and the total recoveries 36,420.

The test positivity rate registered an increase touching 2.93% while the case fatality rate was 1.65% and recovery rate 97.36.

The Health Department has to date tested an estimated 4.3 lakh samples of which 3.88 lakh returned negative.