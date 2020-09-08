Toll in Puducherry rises to 325

PUDUCHERRY

08 September 2020 11:11 IST

The number of new cases saw a decline with 292 being reported

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory went up to 325 with 11 deaths reported on Monday while new cases fell to 292 against 503 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

All the deaths occurred in Puducherry. The patients, including three women, were in the 40-87 age range. The case fatality rate stood at 1.88% while recovery rate improved to 70.88%.

Puducherry accounted for 263 new cases, Karaikal 17, Yanam three and Mahe nine.

Advertising

Advertising

The overall tally in the U.T. aggregated to 17,316 (after transfer of eight cases to Tamil Nadu). Active cases stood at 4,856 and patients discharged at 12,135.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said recruitment on contract basis of doctors, staff nurses and ANMs had been expedited to strengthen manpower in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of India’s branch on Law de Lauriston Street was shut down after two staff tested positive.