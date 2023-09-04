HamberMenu
Tobacco cessation centre opened at Sedarapet primary health centre

Trained cessation specialists will be available at the centre, which will provide nicotine gums and patches for patients

September 04, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors and CII members at the newly-inaugurated tobacco cessation centre at Sedarapet primary health centre in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Primary State Health Mission, National Tobacco Control Programme (Government Chest Clinic), Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, and Confederation of Indian Industry have come together to open a tobacco cessation centre at the primary health centre in Sedarapet.

The centre was inaugurated jointly by the Deputy Director (Public Health) Murali and Dean of Government Dental College Kennedy Babu and Chairman of CII, Puducherry, Joseph Rozario at a function held at the facility on Monday.

The centre will provide treatment for tobacco users through counselling and medication from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekdays. Trained cessation specialists will be available at the centre, which will provide nicotine gums and patches for patients, an official release said.

