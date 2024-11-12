 />
Tobacco cessation centre inaugurated

Published - November 12, 2024 07:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry State Health Mission, State Tobacco Control Cell in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute opened a Tobacco Cessation Centre at Community Health Centre in Karikalampakkam.

The centre will provide treatment for tobacco users through counselling and medication from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all days except Sundays. Trained cessation specialists will be available at the centre to provide counselling and treatment. The centre will provide nicotine gums and patches for patients. State nodal officer, National Tobacco Control Programme C. Venkatesh inaugurated the Centre, an official release here said.

