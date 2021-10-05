TNERC okays provisional tariff subsidy of ₹8,932.45 cr. to Tangedco for 2021-22

Free power supply accounts for ₹3,469.02 crore

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given the nod for the government to provide a provisional net tariff subsidy of ₹8,932.45 crore to Tangedco for FY 2021-22. This includes an additional subsidy of ₹56.09 crore payable for FY 2019-20.

Tangedco stated that the government had provided ₹8,834.68 crore in budget estimate for 2021-22 towards tariff subsidy.

As per the approval, ₹3,469.02 crore would be provided to Tangedco towards free power supply to domestic consumers in 2021-22.

The provisional tariff subsidy approved for 2020-21 was ₹3,377.37 crore for the domestic category.

Bi-monthly consumption

Tangedco estimated tariff subsidy for bi-monthly consumption up to 100 units at ₹637.55 crore.

For consumption of above 100 units and up to 200 units, the tariff subsidy is estimated at ₹1,087.84 crore.

For bi-monthly consumption of above 200 units and up to 500 units, the tariff subsidy is pegged at ₹1,398.35 crore and for above 500 units it is estimated to be ₹345.28 crore.

Overall, the consumption across various domestic tariff subsidy categories is estimated to be 35,330.96 million units across 227.54 lakh service connections.

For agriculture consumers under normal category, Tangedco estimated connected load at 1,39,79,143 horsepower for 2021-22.

The subsidy payable by the government at the rate ₹2,875 per horsepower per annum and the total works to ₹4,019 crore for 2021-22, as per provisional approval by TNERC.

It also approved a provisional subsidy of ₹789.81 crore for FY 2021-22 for agricultural consumers under self-finance scheme category. A provisional tariff subsidy of ₹181.38 crore for Hut consumers and ₹15.80 crore for place of public worship for 2021-22 have been approved.

TNERC also granted provisional approval for tariff subsidy of ₹378.24 crore to powerloom weavers and ₹6.28 crore for handloom weavers for 2021-22.

A sum of ₹16.83 crore has been approved towards subsidy for lift irrigation co-operative societies.

TNERC noted that Tangedco is yet to submit the actual details of energy consumption and other load details for reconciliation of subsidy for FY 2020-21 and directed the State power utility to furnish the actual consumption and revenue assessed on or before October 31, 2021.