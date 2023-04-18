T.N. Minister hands over solatium to kin of Dubai apartment fire victims

April 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh each to the families of two victims who were killed in a fire in an apartment building in Dubai on Saturday.

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement of the solatium to the bereaved families, Mr. Masthan visited the houses of the victims - Imam Kasim and Mohammed Rafeeq at Ramarajapuram in Sankarapuram block and handed over the cheques to the next of kin.

Sankarapuram MLA T. Udhayasuriyan, Rishivandhiyam MLA K. Karthikeyan, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj were present on the occasion.