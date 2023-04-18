HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Minister hands over solatium to kin of Dubai apartment fire victims

Gingee K.S. Masthan handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh each to the families Imam Kasim and Mohammed Rafeeq

April 18, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh each to the families of two victims who were killed in a fire in an apartment building in Dubai on Saturday.

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement of the solatium to the bereaved families, Mr. Masthan visited the houses of the victims - Imam Kasim and Mohammed Rafeeq at Ramarajapuram in Sankarapuram block and handed over the cheques to the next of kin.

Sankarapuram MLA T. Udhayasuriyan, Rishivandhiyam MLA K. Karthikeyan, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.