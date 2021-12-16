T.N. likely to experience dry weather for next few days

Southern parts of State may get isolated rain, indicating weakening phase of Northeast monsoon

Most parts of Tamil Nadu may remain dry for the next 10 days except for isolated rain in southern parts till December 19, indicating the weakening phase of the Northeast monsoon.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu due to wind convergence.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over northern parts, Puducherry and Karaikal area till December 19.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Agaram Seegoor in Perambalur district and Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district received 3cm of rainfall each, which was the day’s highest volume in the State. Nagapattinam recorded 2.3 cm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday and Yercaud and Karaikal too experienced light rain.

Though a low pressure area is likely to form over equatorial Indian ocean and southwest Bay of Bengal around Friday, it may not have an impact over Tamil Nadu, the officials said. The department has issued a warning to fishermen in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu as strong winds of speed reaching 35-45 km per hour may prevail over Comorin area till Sunday.

N.Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said once the weather system forms, winds may move towards the direction and this may reduce prospects of rain over the State. Wind speed may also decrease. Chennai too may begin to experience dry weather. Mist cover during early morning hours may occur in three or four days.

Trend may continue

On Wednesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree Celsius and 30.3 degree Celsius, which is one degree above the normal for the day. The same weather trend may continue till Friday.

Though monsoon was subdued this December, the seasonal rainfall still remains surplus in the State because of the remarkable downpour last month.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 70.1 cm rain, which is 69% more than its average since October 1.

Similarly, 2021 could end up as one of the wettest years as Chennai has already received 206 cm against its annual share of 140 cm. Similarly, Meenambakkam has recorded 201 cm against its yearly average of 138 cm.