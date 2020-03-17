‘T.N. has not accepted Navodaya Vidyalaya’

Ramesh Pokhriyal

PUDUCHERRY

17 March 2020 01:34 IST

DMK member raises a query in RS

The Centre on Monday made it clear that Tamil Nadu is not in favour of opening of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the State.

In the Lok Sabha, replying to an unstarred question from T.R.V.S. Ramesh of the DMK on whether the Centre had any plan to open Navodaya Vidyalaya School in Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Navodaya Vidyalaya scheme envisaged opening one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in each district of the country. All the districts in the country (as on May 31, 2014) had been covered under the scheme, except those in Tamil Nadu as the State had not yet accepted the scheme.

