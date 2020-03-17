‘T.N. has not accepted Navodaya Vidyalaya’

The Centre on Monday made it clear that Tamil Nadu is not in favour of opening of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the State.
In the Lok Sabha, replying to an unstarred question from T.R.V.S. Ramesh of the DMK on whether the Centre had any plan to open Navodaya Vidyalaya School in Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Navodaya Vidyalaya scheme envisaged opening one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in each district of the country. All the districts in the country (as on May 31, 2014) had been covered under the scheme, except those in Tamil Nadu as the State had not yet accepted the scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.