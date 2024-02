February 29, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday paid a visit to Sri Aurobindo Ashram and paid homage at the samadhis of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother.

Mr. Ravi also went to the room of Sri Aurobindo, where the latter had carried out his spiritual experiments.

Jayanti Ravi, secretary of the Auroville Foundation, accompanied him.

