TN Governor appointed chairman of Auroville Foundation Governing Board

PUDUCHERRY

08 October 2021 14:09 IST

The Union government has nominated Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi as chairman of the reconstituted governing board of the Auroville Foundation, and Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as a board member.

A gazette notification by the Ministry of Education, that administrates Auroville, said the nine-member board will have a term of four years.

The other members nominated by the Union government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 read with Section 12, of the Auroville Foundation Act, 1988 (54 of 1988), are drawn from across States and domains of expertise.

They are: Nirima Oza, professsor, oral pathology, Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Puducherry, Aravindan Neelakandan, author-journalist, Tamil Nadu, Goutam Ghosal, Department of English & Other Modern European Languages, Visva-Bharti, Santiniketan, West Bengal, R.S. Sarraju, Head of Centre for Dalit, Adivasi and Translation Studies, University of Hyderabad and Nandana Gurappa Basappa, Department of PG Studies in Political Science, Karnataka University, Dharwad.

The Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education and Joint Secretary and Finance Advisor, Ministry of Education, Government of India have been appointed the ex officio members of the governing board.