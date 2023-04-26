HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin makes surprise visit to Olakkur block development office in Villupuram district

CM Stalin, who is on a visit to Villupuram district, walked into the BDO’s office in Olakkur near Tindivanam on Wednesday afternoon; he asked officials about the implementation of MNREGA, about drinking water supply to panchayats and about the status of rural roads

April 26, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, paid a surprise visit to the Olakkur BDO office in Villupuram district. Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan accompanied him

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, paid a surprise visit to the Olakkur BDO office in Villupuram district. Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan accompanied him | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the Block Development Office in Olakkur near Tindivanam, to check the status of ongoing development work, and the delivery of public services. While heading to the Circuit House in Villupuram, and before chairing a review meeting of official and police personnel from three districts, Mr. Stalin made a brief stopover at the BDO office on GST Road.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Villupuram district, beginning on Wednesday, April 26.

Accompanied by Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare, GIngee K.S. Masthan, he walked straight into the BDO’s office. The Chief Minister interacted with the BDO (Block Panchayat) Murugan and BDO (Village Panchayat) Ramadass, seeking information on ongoing developmental work.

Mr. Stalin ascertained from the officials whether drinking water supply was being provided to all village panchayats in the Olakkur block, promptly, and whether there was any shortage. He also enquired with officials about the facilities and said that the government was ready to sanction funds [for necessities].

The Chief Minister also enquired with officials about the work taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and whether wages were being paid on time to the workers. He also ascertained from officials the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, and the list of beneficiaries selected under the scheme in the current fiscal. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the selection of beneficiaries had been completed and they were waiting for administrative sanction.

Mr. Stalin also asked officials about rural roads identified for upgradation under the Chief Minister’s Village Roads Improvement Scheme.

An official said that there was no prior information about the Chief Minister’s visit. The CM made enquiries about the implementation and progress of various schemes and stayed for around 20 minutes, he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / government departments / drinking water

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.