T.N. asked to include U.T.’s history in school syllabus: Rangasamy

ADVERTISEMENT

The territorial administration has approached Tamil Nadu to include the history of the Union Territory in school syllabus for the benefit of the students of Puducherry and Karaikal regions, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Saturday.

“It is important for us to impart knowledge of the Union Territory’s history to our younger generation. We are only known as a French colony but the people of the Union Territory have played a significant role in the country’s struggle for Independence. Since, we don’t have a board to frame syllabus, the government has approached Tamil Nadu to include the subject in the school curriculum for the benefit of the students in the Union Territory, “ he said while inaugurating a seminar on ‘Role of U.T. in India’s Independence, ‘ organised by the Tourism Department.

The Union Territory had given asylum to Subramania Bharathi and Aurobindo. They fought for the country’s Independence by taking refugee in Puducherry, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appeal to the public

Appealing to the public to hoist national tri-colour in their houses, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister had given a clarion call to the citizens to raise the national flag in public places to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. “If people have not hoisted the flag, I urge every citizen of Puducherry to hoist the tricolour for three days. The youngsters should take keen interest in hoisting the flag.“

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the people of the Union Territory have a nationalistic temper and a love for freedom. The Union Territory was home to nationalists, including Bharathi and Aurobindo, he added. Speaker R. Selavm, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister John Kumar and Director of Tourism P. Priatharshny attended.