Tirupati train to stop at Villianur

April 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry-Tirupati train (16111 /16112) will now have a stoppage at Villianur station. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted a flag to formally launch the stoppage at a function hosted at the Villianur railway station on Monday evening.

According to a press note from Tiruchi Divisional Railway, Train No. 16111 Tirupati-Puducherry service will arrive at Villianur at 12.19 p.m. and depart at 12.20 p.m. (scheduled arrival at Puducherry is 12.50 p.m.) while train No. 16112 Puducherry-Tirupati service will reach Villianur at 3.04 p.m. and leave at 3.05 p.m. (scheduled arrival at destination is 11 p.m.)

R. Siva, MLA; Manish Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager; I. Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager participated in the event.

On the occasion, the Lt. Governor said the stoppage was introduced in response to public demand. Several political parties too had raised the demand.

According to Ms. Soundararajan, the plea for a stoppage at Villanur for the train to Tirupati was among the requests made during a video conference convened about a month ago by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway development in the Union Territory.

The Minister had also agreed to the request to extend the Kakinada-Chennai Egmore-Chengapattu Circar Express to Puducherry. Following this, the train was expected to connect Puducherry in a couple of weeks, she said.