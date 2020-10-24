Puducherry

Timings of shops and eateries extended

The Puducherry government has extended the closing time of private offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, bars and liquor shops to 10 p.m. with effect from Friday, Secretary to Government (Revenue) T. Arun said in an order.

