Timing regulations on bursting firecrackers

The government has come out with a set of regulations on bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.

A press note from the Director of Science, Technology and Environment said the bursting of green firecrackers shall be permitted between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. as decided by the district administration.

There is a total prohibition on bursting fire crackers in silence zones that is, an area atleast 100 meters away from hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health-care centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other area that may be declared as a silence zone by the authorities concerned.

Fireworks with sound level exceeding 125 dB (A-weighted impulse sound pressure level in decibels) at a distance of four meters distance from the point for bursting is prohibited.

Considering the health of public and for environmental protection the use of barium salt in the firecrackers and use of joined crackers are banned. Their manufacture, sale, storage and transportation across the country have also been banned as per the Supreme Court direction.

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, under the DSTE, advised the public to celebrate the festival of lights responsibly and minimise environmental pollution.

It also served a reminder on the ill effects of bursting firecrackers such as flare-up of respiratory ailments, potential risk of harm to eye, body, hearing faculty, insomnia, hypertension, mental disorientation and distress to animals and birds.