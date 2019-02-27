Time has come for women to assume leadership role, says Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has said the time had come for women to assume leadership role in India, and the world.

Ms. Irani, who was chief guest at a women empowerment and entrepreneurship programme held at Theivanai Ammal College for Women in Villupuram recently, said colleges such as these helped raise young women to stand strong in society.

She also cited various welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister in this regard.

The Minister honoured the achievers A. Vijayashamundhiswary for participating in Associate NCC officer training camp at Gwalior and V.L. Archanaa for being selected as top scorer at the district level Youth Parliamentary Programme.

E. Swamikannu, Educationalist, Chairman, E.S. Group of Institutions, in his presidential address noted that four decades ago girls were struggling to go to colleges in other towns. After the establishment of the Theivanai Ammal College for Women, many graduates have bloomed and alumni were working in prestigious institutions across the world.

S. Thiyagarajan, Dr. A.V. Aruna Kumari, college principal and S. Senthil Kumar, Secretary, ESSK Educational Charities, participated.

Annamalai University’s three-day global meet

Department of Zoology, Annamalai University organised a three-day international conference on “Recent Innovations in Biosustainability and Environmental Research-2019” (RIBER-2019).

The meet was hosted to facilitate researchers from various countries to present their findings, exchange ideas and collaborating research plans to mitigate the impact.

In all, 450 participants attended the conference. In addition to the delegates from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, researchers from various States of India, such as Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bengal, Odissa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu participated.

Vice-chancellor of Annamalai University Prof. V. Murugesan inaugurated the conference and released the abstracts.

Prof. G. Jegadeesan, conference director; Prof. S. Kabilan, Dean, Faculty of Science; Director, CARE; Prof. V. Venkatesalu; Dr. S. Jayasomu, Chief Scientist, C.S.I.R. and Prof. D. K. Jha form Nepal offered the felicitations. Dr. V. I. Paul organising secretary also spoke.

The valedictory had Registrar i/c of Annamalai University Prof. M. Ravichandran as the chief guest. In his speech he highlighted the prime importance of the topic of the conference and described it as the need of the hour for maintenance of bio-sustainability.

He distributed certificates to the delegates.

Prof. M. Srinivasan, Dean & Director, Faculty of Marine Sciences; Prof. Salma Begam from Bangladesh and Dr. Prakash Nelliyat from National Biodiversity Authority of India offered the felicitations. Prof. G. Jagadeesn, Head, Department of Zoology, presided over the function and Dr. M. Muthulingam participated.

Assistant Professors Dr. A. Elangovan and Dr. J. Nelson Samuel Jebastin were among the organising secretaries of RIBER-2019.

Contributed by M. Dinesh Varma