Tight security for President’s visit to Auroville

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the international township of Auroville near here.

The Villupuram district police have deployed over 2,000 police personnel in the 9-km radius around Auroville and 5.3 km stretch on East Coast Road for the President’s visit to Pondicherry University.

Senior police officials overseeing the security arrangements said that Mr. Kovind is scheduled to arrive in Puducherry on December 23. His stay has been arranged at the Raj Nivas in Puducherry. The President will leave for Pondicherry University to participate in the 27th convocation of the university.

After the event at the university in Kalapet, the President is scheduled to travel to Bharat Nivas and Matrimandir in Auroville and participate in various programmes. After the event at Auroville, Mr. Kovind will also visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry and return to the Raj Nivas. He is scheduled to visit Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory on December 24.

The Villupuram police will deploy police personnel for a security cover for the President on routes coming under their limits during his visit to Pondicherry University and Auroville.