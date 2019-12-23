Tight security for President’s visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives here on Monday for a two-day visit amid tight security and traffic restrictions in several parts of the city.

The president is scheduled to reach the airport around noon and proceed to attend the 27th convocation of the Pondicherry University. Following the event at the university in Kalapet, the President will visit Auroville and the Sri Aurobindo Ashram later the same day.

After an overnight stay at the Raj Nivas, the President on Tuesday is scheduled to visit Karaikal. He will leave for Hyderabad later in the day.

A 1,200-strong contingent of personnel from the territorial police and additional three companies of Rapid Action Force and Central Industrial Security Force will be deployed for security duty throughout the two-day visit. For the Auroville visit, Villupuram police have deployed about 2,000 personnel to cordon off a 9-km radius around the universal township. Mr. Kovind is visiting the Savitri Bhavan to pay homage to the statue of Sri Aurobindo and Matrimandir in Auroville.

The city traffic police have put in place curbs in view of the President’s visit.

On Monday (from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Tuesday (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.), vehicular movement has been prohibited between Puducherry-ECR road, Sivaji Statue, Ezhai Mariamman Koil signal, Ajanta Signal (between Hotel Aditi and Eazhai Mariamman Koil signal), Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road, Goubert Avenue (Beach Road) and the concourses covering the northern side of White Town (Ashram area).

On Tuesday, the traffic police have prohibited parking of heavy and other vehicles in these areas. No heavy vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards the eastern side of the town area from Mission Street.

Also, vehicles with goods to be brought to the Big Market via Mahatma Gandhi Road, JN St and Rangapillai St will have to unload goods and park the vehicles in the truck terminal at Mettupalayam.