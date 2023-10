October 20, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Auroville is hosting a ticketed Kathak performance on Saturday by disciples of Karnataka Kalashree Guru Sri Mysore B. Nagaraj from Articulate Dance Studios. The one-hour show is scheduled at the Sri Aurobindo Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on BookMyShow, an event coordinator said.

