Puducherry

Three youth held for mobilising mob through WhatsApp, instigating violence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kallakurichi riots arrested three youths on Friday night for creating WhatsApp groups and instigating members to participate in rioting and large-scale violence on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamur. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library
Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI July 30, 2022 14:24 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 14:25 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kallakurichi riots arrested three youths on Friday night for creating WhatsApp groups and instigating members to participate in rioting and large-scale violence on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamur near here on July 17 following the death of a class XII girl student.

The accused identified as K. Vijay, 28 of Veppur in Cuddalore district, E. Duraipandi, 20, and K. Ayyanar, 18 of Kallakurichi district were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

SIT said the trio had created WhatsApp groups, which comprised hundreds of members. The accused had allegedly sent messages to all the members asking them to take part in the violent protests. During investigation, it was found that the trio had mobilised people and indulged in the large-scale violence on the school premises.

