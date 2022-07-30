Three youth held for mobilising mob through WhatsApp, instigating violence
The accused trio created WhatsApp groups with hundreds of members, allegedly asking members to take part in violent protests following the death of a class XII girl student.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kallakurichi riots arrested three youths on Friday night for creating WhatsApp groups and instigating members to participate in rioting and large-scale violence on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamur near here on July 17 following the death of a class XII girl student.
The accused identified as K. Vijay, 28 of Veppur in Cuddalore district, E. Duraipandi, 20, and K. Ayyanar, 18 of Kallakurichi district were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.
SIT said the trio had created WhatsApp groups, which comprised hundreds of members. The accused had allegedly sent messages to all the members asking them to take part in the violent protests. During investigation, it was found that the trio had mobilised people and indulged in the large-scale violence on the school premises.
