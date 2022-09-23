Three youth held for house break-in

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
September 23, 2022 19:42 IST

The police on Friday arrested three youths in connection with a house break-in at Narasinganur near Gingee in the district recently. They recovered 16 sovereigns of jewellery and two LED TVs from them.

According to the police, Dan Crage, 30, of Narasinganur, lodged a complaint with the Kanjanur police on September 13 alleging house break-in and that gold jewellery and electronic appliances had been taken away. Following instructions from Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, a team conducted vehicle checks at Ananthapuram on Friday when they intercepted Arulraj, 25, Ramu, 24, and Nallasivam, 20, all hailing from Panruti, riding triples on a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the trio was involved in the house break-in at Narasinganur. They confessed to their involvement in the crime. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

