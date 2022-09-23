Puducherry

Three youth held for house break-in

The police on Friday arrested three youths in connection with a house break-in at Narasinganur near Gingee in the district recently. They recovered 16 sovereigns of jewellery and two LED TVs from them.

According to the police, Dan Crage, 30, of Narasinganur, lodged a complaint with the Kanjanur police on September 13 alleging house break-in and that gold jewellery and electronic appliances had been taken away. Following instructions from Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, a team conducted vehicle checks at Ananthapuram on Friday when they intercepted Arulraj, 25, Ramu, 24, and Nallasivam, 20, all hailing from Panruti, riding triples on a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the trio was involved in the house break-in at Narasinganur. They confessed to their involvement in the crime. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 7:44:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/three-youth-held-for-house-break-in/article65925871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY