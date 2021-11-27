Three women in Puducherry sustain burn injuries after fire breaks out at their home

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2021 12:23 IST

One of the women is said to be in critical condition; fire service personnel rescued them

Three women sustained burn injuries in what they said was an explosion and a fire that broke out at their house, on Angalamman Street at Muthialpet on Saturday morning.

The condition of one woman is stated to be serious and the other two are stable, said a doctor at the Government Hospital.

The injured are Jothi, 65, Ezhilarasi, 45 and Srinithi, 14. Fire service personnel rescued them.

As per the statement of one of the injured persons given to the police, a fire broke out in the house with a sudden explosion after they switched on the fridge.

“The house got damaged completely. We are trying to enter the house after removing the debris. Only after forensic analysis and physical examination of the interior, will the exact cause be ascertained,” said a fire service personnel.