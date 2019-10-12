Three women die in cracker unit blast

Three women workers were killed and two others critically injured in a blast at a firecracker unit at Karayamputhur in the suburb of Bahour bordering Cuddalore.

According to the police, Gnanambal, 44, alias Varalakshmi from Karayamputhur; and Deepa, 37, from Sornavur, died on the spot while Vytheeswari, 27, from Krishnapuram, died of burns after she was brought to the Government General Hospital.

The condition of Gunasundari of Ariyankuppam, who holds the licence for the firecracker making unit, and Kalamani is said to be critical.

They sustained over 80% burns are being treated at the government general hospital.

Lucky escape

The blast occurred at around 3.30 p.m. during the stage of mixing of chemicals for making firecrackers in preparation for the Deepavali festival.

The three other workers employed in the eight-member unit had left for the day when the blast occurred. Fire Force personnel were able to put out the fire quickly as the cottage unit was located in an area removed from residences in the vicinity.