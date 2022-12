December 13, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Three women died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Kallakurichi district on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Uma, 30, and Periyammal, 45, of Pethanur village; and Muniammal, 53, of Alathur village.

The police said Uma and Periyammal were engaged in agricultural work at Pethanur when they were struck by lightning. They died on the spot. In a separate incident, Muniammal died after being struck by lightning near her house.

