Three-way partnership to strengthen cleft lip and palate correction and comprehensive care in Puducherry

July 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A three-way partnership has been launched in the city to offer free-of-cost cleft lip and palate correction and comprehensive care in the Puducherry region, including adjacent districts of Tamil Nadu.

Mission Smile, a medical charity NGO focused on rehabilitating patients, predominantly children born with cleft lip and palate issues, which has allied with New Medical Centre (NMC) to perform over 450 surgeries over eight years of collaboration, will now be financially supported by the Mukul Madhav Foundation, the CSR arm of Finolex, to further the cause.

Initiating the partnership, the Foundation sponsored the surgery and post-operative care of 51 patients with cleft lip/palate and facial deformities in Puducherry (and Assam) over the last few days.

“Since we launched the project in 2002, we have completed delivered surgical correction, post-operative medication and follow-up care to over 68,000 beneficiaries across the country. Of this, more than 1,700 patients were treated in Puducherry as part of our tie-up with the hospital”, Rafiur Rahman, programme head, Mission Smile, told a press conference.

From the Mission Smile experience, the most surgical procedures were carried out in States along the East Coast, he said.

On the magnitude of the problem on hand, he pointed to estimates that 1 in every 700 live births had a cleft lip defect. The backlog is in the vicinity of a million cleft lip cases waiting for treatment.

“While there is no empirical evidence on a definite linkage between cleft lip defects and socio-economic status of the patients, what we have seen is that 90 per cent of the beneficiaries are from low-income background”, Mr. Rahman said.

Muthukumar Iyer, vice president, Finolex, said partnering with the cleft lip programme was an extension of the Foundation’s focus on child-centric outreach initiatives.

Consanguine marriages, which along with maternal malnutrition (vitamin B12/iron deficiency), are among the triggers for this congenital defect, is on the wane. However, misconceptions and superstitious beliefs surrounding these birth defects that prevent children from getting treatment, still persist in remote villages.

The consequences of leaving a cleft lip problem uncorrected can be multi-dimensional, points out Sakthivel, cleft lip surgeon. “Cleft lip correction is not just about putting back the smile on faces of children. A cleft lip in a newborn impedes suckling breast milk and leads to a host of attendant medical complications or result in inability to maintain oral hygiene and speech-learning impairments”, he said.

Cleft lip correction is ideally staged within six months of birth and palate defects rectified at the earliest between the 12th month and fourth year for the best outcomes.

Referrals to cleft lip speciality centres such as NMC — JIPMER also has a dedicated facility — are usually routed from partnering hospitals or child health screening and early intervention centres (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram) of the National Health Mission. Organising short-duration camps are also a crucial part of cleft lip correction outreach.

Fatima, operations chief, NMC and Beulah, anaesthesiologist spoke.

