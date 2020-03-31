Three wards in Villupuram municipality cordoned off, declared containment zone

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Tuesday said that following the confirmation of three persons from Villupuram town testing positive for COVID-19, the administration had declared three municipal wards that fall under the patients’ locations, a containment zone. The three wards have been cordoned off with the authorities and police enforcing it.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that as many as 17 persons from Villupuram had attended the conference in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Of the seven samples tested among the group that returned to Villupuram, three had tested positive and were under isolation in the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) while the results of four others are awaited. The immediate family members of the patients have also been placed under home quarantine.

The municipal wards of 6,7 and 8 have been locked down and all the 43 streets in these wards have been disinfected to prevent further spread of the virus. Over 100 teams comprising of health workers are now conducting door-to-door visits in the three wards to check if anyone is showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Mr. Shanmugam said that the district administration had sealed the entire geographical area of the wards, restricting entry and exit of people in and out of the zone. Vehicular movement is also banned and officials from the police, health and municipal departments will be monitoring the zone through CCTVs to curtail the movement of people and vehicles.

He said that all essential commodities including groceries and ₹1,000 cash assistance announced to all cardholders by the government would be delivered at home to the 1,678 families in the three wards.

The Minister also called upon the people to follow physical distancing as that was the only option to contain the spread of COVID-19. People should cooperate with the authorities in implementing the lockdown and there would no problem for supply of essential commodities, he said.