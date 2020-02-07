Puducherry

Three warders suspended

The Prison department on Thursday suspended three more warders for their alleged involvement in supplying cellphones to convicts in the Central Prison at Kalapet. The names of the suspended warders were given as Saravanan, Venkateswaralu and Chakravarthy. The alleged nexus between the Prison staff and the convicts came to light during a search conducted by the police on Wednesday.

The police seized 12 cellphones and 13 SIM cards in the convict yard. The department had suspended seven warders last week for supplying cellphones to convicts. Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio helped smuggle the cellphones into the prison.

