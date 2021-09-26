Three-tier security at four counting centres

PUDUCHERRY

26 September 2021 00:48 IST

Collector checks arrangements

Counting centres for the local bodies polls in Puducherry region will be Women’s Polytechnic College, Mothilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College, Tagore Government Arts and Science College and Bharathidasan Government College for Women.

The votes for Puducherry Municipality would be counted at Women’s Polytechnic College and those of Oulgaret Municipality at Mothilal Nehru Govt Polytechnic, Villianur Commune Panchayat at Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

Votes for Bahour, Ariankuppam and Mannadipet Commune Panchayats will be counted at Bharathidasan Government College for Women and those of Nettapakkam Commune Panchayat at Women’s Polytechnic College, Lawspet.

There would be a three-tier security arrangement at all the four centres. Purva Garg, District Collector and District Election Officer, inspected the counting centres on Saturday, nodal officer (counting) T. Sudhakar said in a release.