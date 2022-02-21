Three-tier security at 14 counting centres in Cuddalore

District police, Armed Reserve and T.N. special police have been depoloyed at counting centres

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place in 14 designated counting centres in Cuddalore district where electronic voting machines (EVMs) brought from the polling booths have been stored following the conclusion of elections to urban local bodies on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

As many as 143 CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed in strong rooms in Cuddalore. Personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, Armed Reserve, and the respective district police personnel have been deployed at the centres. The outer perimeter was guarded by the District Police, the middle perimeter by the Armed Reserve, and the inner perimeter by the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

The police said senior officers in the rank of Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police have been entrusted with the task of overall supervision of the counting centres. The Cuddalore district police have 14 counting centres, while Villupuram district and Kallakurichi district have 10 and four counting centres respectively.

Over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security in the three districts.

Basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facilities besides shamiana have been provided at the counting centres for the benefit of candidates and their agents.