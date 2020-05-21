Three tax rates proposed for IMFL in U.T.

The Cabinet has come out with a fresh proposal recommending a three-tier tax structure for Indian Made Foreign Liquor in the Union Territory.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday night had decided to revise its earlier decision to impose 50% across all regions of U.T. The meeting decided to levy 50 % extra tax as “special corona fee” for IMFL bottles sold in Puducherry and Karaikal regions while fixing the additional tax of 60% and 70% respectively in Mahe and Yanam regions.

The Cabinet decided to re-work the fee structure after government’s initial proposal of levying 50%additional tax in all the four regions did not find favour with the Lieutenant Governor, a Minister told The Hindu.

The Minister said the Lt. Governor had recommended a hike in tax structure that would be equal or more than the price of liquor sold in Tamil Nadu to discourage tipplers from coming to Puducherry from the neighbouring districts. She suggested the measure to avoid a health crisis as Cuddalore and Villupuram had a high number of COVID-19 cases, the Minister said.

“We have worked out a new viable structure and sent the file for the Lt Governor’s approval on Thursday morning. We are yet to get any response. Liquor shops can be opened once the decision is notified after formal approval from the L-G,” the Minister said.

The Cabinet had earlier decided to re-open IMFL outlets on May 20.