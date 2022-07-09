Three schoolboys held for gang-rape, blackmail of minor girl in Cuddalore

A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested for abetting the crime

A minor girl was gang-raped allegedly by three Class X students in Cuddalore district. Though the assault had taken place on July 1, the incident came to light after her parents reported the matter to the police, who registered a case and arrested the three juveniles on Thursday night.

The police also arrested a 17-year-old boy who had recently completed Plus Two for abetting the crime.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said the investigation was under way and the accused were sent to an observation home.

The police said the girl, studying Class X at a government school, had attended the birthday celebrations of her male friend, a Class XII student, on the school premises in May, without the knowledge of her parents. Three of her classmates shot the video of the celebrations on their mobile phones and threatened her on July 1 that they would reveal the incident to her parents.

She requested her classmates to delete the clip but they claimed that the mobile phones were at home. They took her to one of their homes the same day and allegedly gang-raped her. They also filmed the act on their mobile phones and threatened to circulate the clip if she revealed the incident to anyone.

A senior police officer said the juveniles had sent the clip to the victim’s friend, who had recently completed Plus Two. As she was depressed over a few days, the victim’s parents met her teachers at school. She revealed the incident when the teachers spoke to her.

Based on a complaint from the parents, the police arrested the three juveniles and the 17-year-old, and booked a case against them under Sections 5 (g), 6, 13, and 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, read with Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the victim and the accused belonged to different communities. The police have stepped up vigil in the area.