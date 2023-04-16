ADVERTISEMENT

Three quacks arrested in Kallakurichi

April 16, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The three were illegally running clinics and practising medicine without qualification

The Hindu Bureau

Three quacks were arrested in the Kallakurichi district after they were found providing medical treatment to the general public, using fake licenses. According to official sources, the arrests were made following searches conducted by joint teams comprising police personnel and health department officials.

Acting on complaints, a team conducted searches at Mathur, Eduthavainatham, and Gedilam on April 15 and arrested K. Vijay, 26, T. Rahman, 52 and M. Kribanidhi, 35. The three were illegally running clinics and practising medicine without qualification.

Police sources said more searches would be conducted across the district to identify quacks and initiate action against them as per law.

