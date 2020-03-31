Three persons who attended religious congregation in Delhi isolated

Three people from Ariankuppam who returned after attending a religious congregation at Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi in mid-March have been moved to an isolation ward, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said, as a precautionary measure they have been kept at the isolation ward. Two other people from Yanam and Karaikal were also moved to the isolation ward in the respective regions, he said.

Grocery and vegetable shops would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m to 2. 30 p.m, starting Wednesday. However, medical shops and milk parlours would continue to operate the whole day, he added.

Reiterating his appeal to the public to stay at home and maintain personal distancing while shopping for essential items, the Chief Minister said any violation of the prohibitory order would be considered a serious offence.

Collector’s Order

District Collector T. Arun on Monday issued an order closing down Big Bazaar and JN Street for all activities except for sale of grocery items.

All fruit shops hitherto functioning inside the Big Bazaar would function on JN Street platform. The sale of vegetables would be restricted to New Bus Stand, Ajiz Nagar Market, Reddiyarpalayam and ECR fish market, the order said.